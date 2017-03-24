— A Sunnyside native and former police officer was cleared of assault and rape charges yesterday.

But Richard J. Aguirre, 52, still faces charges in Spokane County in the 1986 slaying of Ruby Doss.

A jury found Aguirre not guilty of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation and third-degree rape in Franklin County Superior Court during a retrial.

The decision of the jury of 10 women and four men concluded a retrial that began Monday.

In July, a jury deliberated 13 hours on the case without coming to a verdict.

The charges stem from an alleged rape that occurred in November 2014 in Pasco.

A woman accused Aguirre of raping her after having several drinks and going home with him.

While Aguirre was acquitted in Pasco, he still faces charges in Spokane County.

He is charged with first-degree murder and voyeurism in Spokane County Superior Court.

The Pasco and Spokane cases are unrelated.

The Spokane County trial is slated to being April 4.

A 1982 Sunnyside High School graduate and former Pasco police officer for more than 20 years, Aguirre is charged in the 1986 homicide of Ruby Doss.

His arrest in 2015 in the slaying came about a month after Aguirre was initially identified as a suspect in the nearly three-decade-old homicide. Spokane police said Doss was found strangled near the intersection of North Fiske Street and East Ferry Avenue.

As part of the investigation, detectives made a number of trips to the Tri-Cities, as well as tracking down witnesses from almost 30 years ago.

Spokane police say Aguirre became a suspect in the murder of the 27-year-old Doss through a DNA profile match.

The profile match came from the DNA in the Pasco case. As part of that sexual assault investigation his DNA was collected and submitted to the Combined DNA Index System.

Spokane police reported Aguirre’s 2014 DNA profile matched the DNA profile collected from the 1986 Doss homicide.