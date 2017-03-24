Collective bargaining agreement on tap

— The City Council will consider a new collective bargaining agreement when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The council meets in Law and Justice Center, 401 Homer St.

At press time, the details of the proposed agreement with unionized workers was not available.

The possible approval of the agreement follows an executive session.

In other business Monday, the council is expected to:

• Approval payroll vouchers and vendor checks in the amount of $334,708.83.

• Approve claims of $199,865.33 and $516,362.88.

• Nominate a member to serve on the Association of Washington Cities board of directors.

• Hear the annual Yakima Valley tourism report.

• Discuss the Yakima County Solid Waste Management Plan. Details of the plan were not available at press time.

• Consider an agreement with FKC Co., LTD to provide a screw press and associated materials.