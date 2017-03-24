Girls hoops take gyms

— Hundreds of young girls from throughout the region will take over several school gymnasiums this weekend for the Zillah Lions Club’s 25th annual Spring Fling basketball tournament.

Girls in second through sixth grades are taking to the hardwood today through Sunday at the local intermediate, middle and high school.

Games will also take place at Granger Middle School.

The action begins at 5:30 p.m. today, and resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

There is an admission charge for students, adults and seniors.

Lower Yakima Valley teams competing include Zillah Dunkin’ Divas, Z-Kids, Mabton Little Vikettes, 509 Insanity of Sunnyside, Prosser Lethal Ladies, Toppenish Lil Lady Cats, Zillah Little Lady Leopards and Z-Town Ballers.

At 5:30 p.m. tonight at the middle school, the Dunkin Divas take on Yakima Bumblebees at the second-grade level. Tri-City Elite and Z-Kids follow. At 6 p.m., the third-grade Yakima Wildcats and HD Basketball face off at the same location.

509 Insanity and Lil Lady Cats play a fourth-grade game at 6 p.m. at the intermediate school, and the Little Vikettes take on HD Basketball after.

The fourth-grade Prosser Lethal Ladies play at 8:30 p.m. at the high school.

Fifth-grade teams competing at 7:15 p.m. include 509 Insanity and Zillah Little Lady Leopards.

The Sunnyside team will be at the high school and the Zillah girls will be at the middle school.

Beginning at 8:30 p.m. at the intermediate school will be the Z-Town Ballers, a local sixth-grade team, and Highland Scotties.

Zillah High School is at 1602 Second Ave., the intermediate school is at 303 Second Ave., and middle school at 1301 Cutler Way. Granger Middle School is at 501 Bailey Ave.