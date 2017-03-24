Linehan named to Hall of Fame

— A former local high school football standout will be inducted into the Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame this spring during a gala celebration at the Coeur d’Alene Inn.

Scott Linehan, now offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, was listed among the five people being inducted April 15. Other inductees include Tom Hennessey, Heather Owen, and twin sisters Charlleda and Maralee Foss.

Linehan and Hennessey played football for University of Idaho; Owen played basketball at Moscow High School and later for Stanford University. And the Foss sisters were coaches and officials in the Coeur d’Alene area.

Linehan could not be reached for comment.

His nomination comes a few months after he led the Cowboys offensive effort into the NFL’s postseason for the second time in three years.

Linehan was a stand-out quarterback for the Sunnyside Grizzlies who went on to be the Idaho Vandals top passer, throwing for 7,000 yard in the 1980s.

In 1987, Linehan was signed to the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent and ultimately moved his way around the NFL until returning to Dallas as offensive coordinator in 2014.

In his first year, the Cowboys went 12-4.

But in his second, they went 4-12 after quarterback Tony Romo was injured. The team tried several backup quarterbacks, but finally settled on former Prosser High School standout Kellen Moore.

As Moore preparing to lead the offense last fall, he, too, was injured, and rookie Dak Prescott took over as quarterback, under the direction of Linehan.

But while Linehan is coaching in Dallas, his legacy continues at University of Idaho, where his sons also play football.

Following in his father’s successful footsteps as the Vandals quarterback, Matt Linehan led Idaho to his team to a 61-50 victory over Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise Potato Bowl in Boise.

Linehan’s son Mike Linehan also plays for the Vandals, as a linebacker.