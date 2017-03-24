OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, March 27 – White chicken chili, orange, corn bread, coffee, tea or milk.

Tuesday March 28 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, apple, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, March 29 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, March 30 – German sausage, Jo Jo potatoes, sauerkraut, mixed fruit, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, March 31 – Four cheese ziti, roasted sweet potatoes, green beans, pear crisp, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, March 27 – Pancake and sausage on a stick, orange juice, sliced pears, variety milk.

Tuesday, March 28 – Oatmeal, raisins, hot cinnamon apples, variety milk.

Wednesday, March 29 – Breakfast burrito, fresh kiwi, tropical fruit, variety milk.

Thursday, March 30 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.

Friday, March 31 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, March 27 – Chicken nuggets, cucumber slices, tater tots, fruit cocktail, whole grain breadstick, variety milk.

Tuesday, March 28 – Beef and bean burrito, refried beans, broccoli florets, baby carrots with ranch dressing, Mandarin oranges, sliced pears, variety milk.

Wednesday, March 29 – Meatballs, baby carrots, cucumber slices, apple salad, grapes, whole grain bread stick, macaroni and cheese, variety milk.

Thursday, March 30 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.

Friday, March 31 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.

GRANGER SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, March 27 – Egg and cheese biscuit, peaches, juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, March 28 – Honey wheat bar, craisins, juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, March 29 – Banana chunk bar, yogurt, applesauce cup, juice, variety milk.

Thursday, March 30 – Sausage pup with syrup, apple slices, oranges, variety milk.

Friday, March 31 – Pop tart, applesauce cup, juice, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, March 27 – Mini corn dogs, sun chips, celery, cucumbers, applesauce cup, variety milk.

Tuesday, March 28 – Chicken nuggets, tots, broccoli, grahams, fresh apple slices, variety milk.

Wednesday, March 29 – Corn dog, baked beans, cauliflower, celery, pears, variety milk.

Thursday, March 30 – Pizza, green salad with veggies, peaches, variety milk.

Friday, March 31 – Meatball sub, carrots, celery, applesauce cup, variety milk.

MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, March 27 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.

Tuesday March 28 – Mini cinnamon roll, juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, March 29 – Egg and cheese sandwich, juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday, March 30 – Whole grain honey bun, juice, fruit, milk.

Friday, March 31 – NO SCHOOL.

MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, March 27 – Chicken nuggets, Jo Jo’s, cucumbers, fruit cup, grahams, milk.

Tuesday, March 28 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, broccoli, peaches, whole grain breadstick, milk.

Wednesday, March 29 – Burrito, carrots with ranch, corn, apple slices, milk.

Thursday, March 30 – Chicken patty on a whole grain bun with Romaine lettuce, tots, oranges, milk.

Friday, March 31 – NO SCHOOL

PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, March 27 – Popcorn chicken, oven baked sweet potato fries, broccoli, cauliflower with low fat ranch dressing, whole grain cookie packet, variety milk.

Tuesday, March 28 – Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, oven baked fries, chick peas, sliced beets, pineapple, variety milk.

Wednesday, March 29 – Cheese calzone, tomatoes, kidney beans, celery sticks, applesauce, variety milk.

Thursday, March 30 – NO SCHOOL CONFERENCES.

Friday, March 31 – NO SCHOOL CONFERENCES.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, March 27 – French toast or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, March 28 – Breakfast burrito or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, March 29 – Pancakes with sausage patty or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Thursday, March 30 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.

Friday, March 31 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, March 27 – Swedish meatballs, brown rice, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Tuesday, March 28 – Taco boat, pinto beans, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Wednesday, March 29 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun with lettuce and tomato, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Thursday, March 30 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.

Friday, March 31 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.

ZILLAH SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, March 27 – Cereal, crackers, juice, fruit, variety milk.

Tuesday, March 28 – French toast, juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, March 29 – Cooks choice, fruit, variety milk.

Thursday, March 30 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.

Friday, March 31 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.

ZILLAH SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, March 27 – Beef nuggets, proball, broccoli, carrots with dip, orange, variety milk.

Tuesday, March 28 – Beef taco snack, cauliflower with dip, snap peas, banana, variety milk.

Wednesday, March 29 – Whole grain corndog, cucumbers, carrots with dip, apple, sport cookies, variety milk.

Thursday, March 30 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.

Friday, March 31 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.