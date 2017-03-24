OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, March 27 – White chicken chili, orange, corn bread, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday March 28 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, apple, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, March 29 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.
Thursday, March 30 – German sausage, Jo Jo potatoes, sauerkraut, mixed fruit, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, March 31 – Four cheese ziti, roasted sweet potatoes, green beans, pear crisp, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, March 27 – Pancake and sausage on a stick, orange juice, sliced pears, variety milk.
Tuesday, March 28 – Oatmeal, raisins, hot cinnamon apples, variety milk.
Wednesday, March 29 – Breakfast burrito, fresh kiwi, tropical fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, March 30 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.
Friday, March 31 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, March 27 – Chicken nuggets, cucumber slices, tater tots, fruit cocktail, whole grain breadstick, variety milk.
Tuesday, March 28 – Beef and bean burrito, refried beans, broccoli florets, baby carrots with ranch dressing, Mandarin oranges, sliced pears, variety milk.
Wednesday, March 29 – Meatballs, baby carrots, cucumber slices, apple salad, grapes, whole grain bread stick, macaroni and cheese, variety milk.
Thursday, March 30 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.
Friday, March 31 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.
GRANGER SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, March 27 – Egg and cheese biscuit, peaches, juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, March 28 – Honey wheat bar, craisins, juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, March 29 – Banana chunk bar, yogurt, applesauce cup, juice, variety milk.
Thursday, March 30 – Sausage pup with syrup, apple slices, oranges, variety milk.
Friday, March 31 – Pop tart, applesauce cup, juice, variety milk.
GRANGER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, March 27 – Mini corn dogs, sun chips, celery, cucumbers, applesauce cup, variety milk.
Tuesday, March 28 – Chicken nuggets, tots, broccoli, grahams, fresh apple slices, variety milk.
Wednesday, March 29 – Corn dog, baked beans, cauliflower, celery, pears, variety milk.
Thursday, March 30 – Pizza, green salad with veggies, peaches, variety milk.
Friday, March 31 – Meatball sub, carrots, celery, applesauce cup, variety milk.
MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, March 27 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.
Tuesday March 28 – Mini cinnamon roll, juice, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, March 29 – Egg and cheese sandwich, juice, fruit, milk.
Thursday, March 30 – Whole grain honey bun, juice, fruit, milk.
Friday, March 31 – NO SCHOOL.
MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, March 27 – Chicken nuggets, Jo Jo’s, cucumbers, fruit cup, grahams, milk.
Tuesday, March 28 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, broccoli, peaches, whole grain breadstick, milk.
Wednesday, March 29 – Burrito, carrots with ranch, corn, apple slices, milk.
Thursday, March 30 – Chicken patty on a whole grain bun with Romaine lettuce, tots, oranges, milk.
Friday, March 31 – NO SCHOOL
PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, March 27 – Popcorn chicken, oven baked sweet potato fries, broccoli, cauliflower with low fat ranch dressing, whole grain cookie packet, variety milk.
Tuesday, March 28 – Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, oven baked fries, chick peas, sliced beets, pineapple, variety milk.
Wednesday, March 29 – Cheese calzone, tomatoes, kidney beans, celery sticks, applesauce, variety milk.
Thursday, March 30 – NO SCHOOL CONFERENCES.
Friday, March 31 – NO SCHOOL CONFERENCES.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, March 27 – French toast or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, March 28 – Breakfast burrito or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, March 29 – Pancakes with sausage patty or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, March 30 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.
Friday, March 31 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, March 27 – Swedish meatballs, brown rice, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Tuesday, March 28 – Taco boat, pinto beans, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Wednesday, March 29 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun with lettuce and tomato, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Thursday, March 30 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.
Friday, March 31 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.
ZILLAH SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, March 27 – Cereal, crackers, juice, fruit, variety milk.
Tuesday, March 28 – French toast, juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, March 29 – Cooks choice, fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, March 30 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.
Friday, March 31 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.
ZILLAH SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, March 27 – Beef nuggets, proball, broccoli, carrots with dip, orange, variety milk.
Tuesday, March 28 – Beef taco snack, cauliflower with dip, snap peas, banana, variety milk.
Wednesday, March 29 – Whole grain corndog, cucumbers, carrots with dip, apple, sport cookies, variety milk.
Thursday, March 30 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.
Friday, March 31 – PARENT TEACHER CONFERENCES.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment