Police seek second suspect in attack

— Police are stumped in their search for a second suspect in an attempted homicide earlier this month.

Officials said they do not have any new information.

The first suspect, Estebon C. Arredondo, will be arraigned today, court records show. He is charged with first-degree attempted murder and first-degree burglary.

Arredondo is being held on $500,000 bail.

He was arrested the afternoon of March 9 when Violent Offenders Task Force agents found him hiding in a Buena house.

Arredondo and the at-large, unknown suspect are accused of forcing their way into a home in the 600 block of South Division Street in Toppenish at 2 a.m. March 9, records show. Arredondo reportedly slashed a man in the home with a straight razor, cutting his head, neck and face.

The other suspect also physically assaulted the victim, records show.

During the attack, Arredondo referred to himself as “Lil Cuyi” and shouted “Norte” several times, records show. He tugged on his waistband, saying, “I have a gun. You ready to die?”

When the victim’s girlfriend tried to intervene, Arredondo hit her several times with the base of a metal lamp, records show. The two suspects then fled.

Police Chief Curtis Ruggles said the attack is gang-related.

The at-large suspect is considered armed and dangerous, he said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 509-865-4355.