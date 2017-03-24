School calendar on agenda

— The School Board will consider approving the proposed 2017-18 school year calendar when it meets Monday night.

The board meets at 6:30 p.m. in the district office.

Details of the proposed calendar for the next school year were not available at press time.

But the board will likely consider this winter’s weather and number of snow days and snow delays in its deliberations.

The discussion of the school calendar comes days before the scheduled parent-teacher conferences March 29 and 30 and a week before Mabton students take spring break, scheduled from April 3-7

In other business, the School Board is expected to:

• Approve general fund warrants of $131,501.03 and $85,589.71, and an Associated Student Body warrant of $929.63.

• Consider without debate policies and procedures prohibiting sexual harassment of staff and students, as well as a policy on freedom of expression.

• Hear reports on YV-Tech transportation and fifth-grade motion and design projects.

• Discuss an American Institute of Architects Agreement for class projects at Artz-Fox Elementary School for classrooms, heating and air condition, and for improvements at the junior/senior high school.

• Consider an agreement for appraisal services with Larry D. Davis.

• Discuss travel requests:

To Spokane on June 19-21 for students Caleb Oten, Joe West, Quinton Cole, Leah Suderman, Gabino Sanchez, Angie Ozuna, Adrianna DiGregorio, Madison Fortney, Blanca Granados, Kacey Soto, Chris Medrano, Amy Householder, Rosa Benitez, Yajaira Tovar, Ernesto Alcala, Alejandro Diaz, a para-educator and a sixth-grade teacher.

For the FCCLA National Conference from July 1-7 in Nashville, Tenn., for students Hannah Perkins, Kaitlyn Ott and Cassandra Ruiz.

For the Wenatchee School District Dual Language Visitation on March 21. The program includes Angie Ozuna, Rosa Benitez and Cindi Rodriguez as part of a dual-language grant.

For the Wenatchee School-Transforming Professional Learning program on March 21. School attendees were not named in the agenda.

• Consider any personnel matters including hiring recommendations and resignations. The agenda did not include any specific personnel actions.