State breaks ground on new lane

— The state Department of Transportation will break ground on a new eastbound U.S. Highway 12 acceleration lane on March 31.

The ceremony will take place at Brian Kershaw Memorial Park, at the intersection of the highway and Low Road between the city and Yakima, officials said, noting actual work on the lane begins in April.

When complete, it will provide eastbound motorists the necessary distance to build up speed to merge onto the highway.

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste will present Kershaw Companies the Quality Recognition Award for donated $200,000 to the lane project.