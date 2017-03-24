Toddler laid to rest

— A tiny white casket, covered with stuffed toys and white and pink carnations was carefully placed in the ground yesterday marking the end of a week that has been filled with tragedy for the family of 18-month-old Isabella Orozco.

Family and friends filled Smith Funeral Home yesterday to say their good-byes to the toddler, whose smile won the heart of everyone who met her.

While the occasion was solemn as Gregory Munoz of the Jehovah Witness Church officiated a brief funeral service, a slide program revealed a happy child loved by her mother and father, Deyanira Z. Dominquez and Carlos Neri Orozco, and her siblings.

Orozco died Saturday after she was struck by a pickup.

Service-goers dabbed their eyes and wiped away tears as the family released white balloons at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens following a graveside ceremony.

The outpouring of love for the little girl was also evident with a plea for donations to help the family bury their little girl.

More than 160 people donated from $20 to $355 to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

Within hours of learning of her death following the car-pedestrian incident in the Walmart parking lot, 2675 E. Lincoln Ave., a GoFundMe account was established and the donations began pouring it.

The response was amazing, based on social media reports.

The goal was to raise $5,000.

As of yesterday afternoon, the amount collected was $6,100.

Yesenia Sanchez, the relative who established the account, posted that the family was grateful for “the love being shown their little girl.”

Another fundraiser is planned for Saturday at Trendy Tots Children’s Consignment Store in the Mid Valley Mall, where Isabella was a favorite customer.

“We’ll miss your weekly visits,” the store’s Facebook page said.