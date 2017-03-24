We did our due diligence. Did you do yours?

In the last 24 hours, social media drama has been blowing up in Sunnyside over a former Miss Latina arrested for allegedly forging checks.

Cecilia Marie Armendariz, 39, of Grandview, will be arraigned on related charges April 4 in Yakima County Superior Court. But that’s not what the social media drama is about. The unnecessary hoopla is about police and court records in the case referring to her as a former “Miss Sunnyside,” and a Daily Sun journalist reporting the official records.

Although the pageant director, a handful of drama hounds, disgruntled former employees and non-subscribers don’t like the factual information, the reality is police and court records both refer to her as a royal representative of the city of Sunnyside. That fact was clearly attributed in the story, as was the fact our newspaper’s archives instead show her as Miss Latina.

Our journalist never implied, expressly or through omission, that Armendariz is a former “Miss Sunnyside.” The writer simply pointed out what the official records show. The writer even went one step further, adding a sentence that our Daily Sun archives show something different than the official record.

Like it or not, the story is factually correct.

And that’s the job of a journalist — to provide information that is attributed to the appropriate source. In the case of a criminal complaint, police and court records are as official as you can get. Our archives do not supersede a court document. Nor should they.

As for the statement in police and court records, we cannot — and do not — arbitrarily correct the official record. If warranted, those corrections must come from the officials sources themselves. Police correct the police record. Courts correct the court record. We report the official record. We report the corrected official record. You get the picture.

But perception is everything, and we could’ve done a couple things differently. For example, we could have refrained from publishing a separate pull-quote from police. Or we could’ve taken steps to strongly emphasize the differences in the official records and our archives.

While we have a responsibility to get it right — and we did — so do you. Readers have a responsibility to pay attention to the details, and related attributions. And social media drama queens have a responsibility to buy, read and understand a newspaper story before commenting.

We did our due diligence. Can you say the same?