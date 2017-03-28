Arthur Earnest Moritz, 107, of Zillah, died March 26, 2017, in Zillah.
He was born Aug. 31, 1909, in Toppenish.
A private burial service will be Friday, March 31, at the Zillah Cemetery.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
