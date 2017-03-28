Juan Manuel Cienfuegos, 62, of Toppenish, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Toppenish.

He was born Dec. 27, 1954, in San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, the son of Manuel and Ramona (Garcia) Cienfuegos.

Juan received his early education in Mexico.

On Oct. 26, 1974, he married Esther Esquivel in Toppenish.

He worked as a farm laborer for many years and owned and operated a childcare business.

Juan enjoyed dancing, camping, barbecuing with family and socializing with everyone he met. He also loved playing with his grandkids and being the best Grandpa to his family and daycare kids.



He is survived by his loving wife, Esther Cienfuegos; children, Yesenia (Sergio) Morales, Vianey (Domingo) Luna, Manuel (Michele) Cienfuegos and Gustavo (Erica) Cienfuegos; grandchildren, Vianey, Sergio, Jose Manuel, Isabella, Domingo Jr., Kayla, Liliana, Santana, Manuel Jr., Urijah, Trey, Kysen and Giovanni; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Cesar (Claudia) Cienfuegos and family of Toppenish; sisters, Rosalinda (Adalberto) Martinez and family of Sunnyside, Martha (Apolonio) Felan and family of Toppenish and Ernestina Cienfuegos and family of Sunnyside.

Juan was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Manuel Cienfuegos Jr.

Viewing and visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m., at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 30, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Juan’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.