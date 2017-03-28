Newhouse opposing grizzly plan

— A congressman from Sunnyside is opposing a plan that would place grizzly bears in the North Cascades.

“I write this letter to express my firm opposition to the North Cascades Ecosystem Grizzly Bear Restoration Plan,” Rep. Dan Newhouse wrote yesterday in a letter to the North Cascades National Park Service. “I believe such decisions should be made with substantial local input and support from the local communities that will be most impacted by the proposed Grizzly Bear Restoration Plan.”

He encouraged federal agencies to defer to state and local authorities on grizzly bear management efforts.

“Based off of numerous conversations my office has had with local community members and elected officials, it has come to light that NPS (National Parks Service) and FWS (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) are repeating past mistakes by failing to provide for adequate public input in the public comment process.”

In March 2015, a public forum in Okanogan County focused on the proposed Environmental Impact Statement, Newhouse said.

“The general consensus from those present at these meetings was their concerns were not being taken seriously by federal officials,” he said

The public can post comments on the draft Environmental Impact Statement by visiting https://parkplanning.nps.gov.

In his letter, Newhouse also takes issue with the science behind the plan.

“I am concerned that the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are moving forward with plans for the restoration and reintroduction of grizzly bears to the North Cascades Ecosystem, without the use of sound science to support such a movement,” he said.