Police officer resigns amidst charges

— A man facing multiple criminal charges has resigned from the local Police Department.

Anthony Joseph Russell, 37, resigned his post as an officer effective last Friday, Cmdr. Scott Bailey said yesterday.

Russell is charged with unlawful imprisonment, felony harassment, intimidation of a witness and fourth-degree assault, records show. The charges are all related to domestic violence.

He will be arraigned April 3 in Yakima County Superior Court, records show.

Charges stem from an incident on Jan. 12, when deputies were called to Russell’s home on Gurley Road in Granger, records show. The 911 recording reported banging noises and arguing between Russell and his ex-girlfriend.

His ex-girlfriend made the 911 call and kept the phone line open, but hidden in a pocket, records show. However, both the ex-girlfriend and Russell declined to make a statement and no charges were pursued.

She later provided testimony that included him allegedly throwing her to the floor, records show.

A probable cause document shows he threatened to kill the ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child if she reported him.

He threw her to the floor, straddled over her and held her down, records show.

Russell had been on paid administrative leave since October, Bailey said. The department was investigating him for conduct and domestic issues.

A second investigation was planned related to the criminal charges, he said.

Those investigations are no more, Bailey said.

“Administrative investigations stop at that point, since no departmental actions can be taken following a resignation,” he said.