Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

March 25

Residential alarm on Conestoga Way.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Illegal burning on Crescent Drive.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Assist resident on East Wine Country Road.

Assist resident on Grandridge Road.

Information on Andrew Street.

Court order service on Zorada Road.

Information on Wilson Highway.

Domestic disturbance on Pine Street, Mabton.

Suspicious circumstance on East Bonnieview Road.

Traffic hazard on Interstate 82 West.

Suspicious circumstance on Tear Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Hit and run crash East Third Street.

Traffic stop on East Wine Country Road at McCready.

Animal noise on Avenue F.

Public service on East Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on Highland Road.

Noise complaint on West Fourth Street.

March 26

Suspicious circumstance on North Fourth Street.

Shots fired on North Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fourth Street.

Obstructing on Apache Drive.

Assist agency on Wilson Highway.

Residential alarm on Beacon Street.

Theft on Apache Drive.

Assault on Apache Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on Bridgeview Road.

Animal problem on Wallace Way.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 West.

Unwanted guest on Stassen Way.

Driving under the influence on North Elm Street at East Washington Street.

Assist resident on East Wine Country Road at Elm Street.

March 27

Traffic hazard on Higgins Way at Bethany Road.

GRANGER POLICE

March 24

Unknown crash on East Interstate 82 at milepost 62 East.

Juvenile problem on Liberty Road at Van Belle Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East A Street.

March 25

Assist agency on East Interstate 82 at milepost 58 East.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue East.

Malicious mischief on Sunnyside Avenue.

March 26

Assist agency on Emerald Road.

Assist agency on Price Road.

Robbery on East A Street.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue E.

Welfare check on West Boulevard South.

Vehicle theft on Fourth Street.

MABTON POLICE

March 24

Welfare check on state Highway 22 at Main Street.

Vehicle prowl on Main Street.

Information on Third Avenue.

Traffic stop on Washington Street.

March 25

Domestic disturbance on Pine Street.

Domestic disturbance on Maple Street.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

March 23

Aid call on South Sixth Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Midvale Road. No transport.

March 24

Patient transfer from Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call on Interstate 82.

Pole fire on South Second Street at Zillah Avenue.

Aid call on Cemetery Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Automatic alarm on East Edison Avenue. Canceled.

Medical alarm on South Sixth Street. False call.

Aid call on Idabelle Street. Aid refused.

March 25

Fallen tree on Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call on Walnut Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on East Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

March 26

Automatic fire alarm on Yakima Valley Highway. Canceled.

Aid call on Ann Avenue. Canceled.

Automatic alarm on Yakima Valley Highway. False alarm.

Aid call on West Third Avenue. Patient transported to Toppenish Community Hospital.

Aid call on West Maple Way. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

SUNNYSIDE MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Steven Michels

March 23, 2017

DISMISSALS

Rafael Barrios, dob 06/19/85, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Claudia Garcia Mercado, dob 01/18/78, hit-and-run unattended vehicle.

Cheyenne Renee Garza, dob 01/16/92, third-degree theft.

Justin Lee Leos, dob 09/05/82, fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief, physical damage and threats to do harm.

Jason Manzo-Sanchez, dob 07/06/88, driving under the influence.

Zeferina Padilla Jaimes, dob 08/26/84, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Marco Antonio Sanchez Perez, dob 08/22/85, driving under the influence.

Marco Antonio Sanchez Perez, dob 08/22/85, defying order to leave premises.

Irene R. Valencia, dob 02/04/91, third-degree malicious mischief.

Irene R. Valencia, dob 02/04/91, fourth-degree assault.

Uriel Velasco, dob 10/02/92, fourth-degree assault and threats to do harm.

BENCH WARRANT

Taira Lynn Bryant, dob 07/13/91, third-degree theft.

Cynthia Sue Fernandez, dob 08/13/71, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Cynthia Sue Fernandez, dob 08/13/71, using/delivering drug paraphernalia.

Jose Juan Garcia, dob 02/15/77, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Carlos A. Guerrero Pachuca, dob 05/24/91, fourth-degree assault.

Steven Amaro Gutierrez, dob 09/03/83, resisting arrest.

Steven Amaro Gutierrez, dob 09/03/83, fourth-degree assault.

Alvaro Licea, dob 12/15/82, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Alvaro Licea, dob 12/15/82, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a vehicle without headlights when required and failure to renew expired registration within two months.

MITIGATION HEARING

Zeferina Padilla Jaimes, dob 08/26/84, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. $550. Failure to stop at signal marking. $136.

VACATE/EXPUNGE

Peggy Lee Bedah, dob 02/08/75, fourth-degree assault. Request granted.

MODIFY/RESCIND NO-CONTACT ORDER

Sophia Isabel Castro, dob 07/08/88, fourth-degree assault. Granted.

STIPULATED ORDER OF COMPLIANCE

Rafael Barrio, dob 06/19/85, two counts of fourth-degree assault. Order revoked. Sentenced to 364 days in jail for each count, with 355 days suspended for each count. Total fine of $1,010.

Juan Manuel Magana Sanchez, dob 04/19/93, first-degree criminal trespassing. Order revoked. Sentenced to 364 days in jail, 359 days suspended. $830 fine.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCE

Luis Ramon Arroyo Iracheta, dob 04/16/73, third-degree driving while license suspended. Amended to second-degree no operators license. $550 fine.

Sophia Isabel Castro, dob 07/08/88, fourth-degree assault. One-year stipulated order of compliance.

Jesus Fernandez, dob 01/10/93, third-degree driving while license suspended. Amended to second-degree no operators license.

Maria B. Robles Hernandez, dob 09/16/93, driving under the influence. Amended to first-degree negligent driving. Sentenced to 90 days in jail, 90 days suspended. $400 fine.

Brenda Lee Toscano, dob 03/06/98, third-degree theft. Six-month stipulated order of compliance.

Javier M. Valencia, dob 09/08/91, third-degree driving while license suspended. Six-month stipulated order of compliance.

Juan Carlos Valencia, dob 02/22/83, threats to do harm. One-year stipulated order of compliance.

Juan Carlos Valencia, dob 02/22/83, third-degree driving while license suspended. One-year stipulated order of compliance.

Juan Carlos Valencia, dob 02/22/83, no contact/protection order violation. One-year stipulated order of compliance.

Juan Carlos Valencia, dob 02/22/83, two counts no contact /protection order violation. One-year stipulated order of compliance.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

March 24

Animal problem on Reeves Way.

Traffic offense on North Sixth Street at East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on South 15th Street.

Fire other on South Second Street at East Zillah Avenue.

Non-injury crash on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic hazard on South 13th Street.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Residential alarm on Harvest Place.

Residential alarm on Jersey Street.

Theft on Tacoma Avenue.

Parking problem on Barnes Court.

Parking problem on East Jackson Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Cemetery Road.

Transport on Jerome Avenue.

Malicious mischief on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic stop on North Sixth Street at East Yakima Valley Highway.

March 25

Welfare check on South First Street.

Disorderly on Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on North Ninth Street.

Traffic hazard on South Sixth Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check on Cemetery Road.

Utility problem on East Maple Way.

Parking problem on Ismo Loop.

Animal problem on South Eighth Street at East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on Interstate 82 at milepost 67.

Mental subject on West South Hill Road.

Business alarm on North 16th Street.

Domestic disturbance on North 16th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on North 16th Street.

Parking problem on Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on South 11th Street.

Business alarm on West South Hill Road.

Assist resident on Ridgeway Loop.

Domestic disturbance on Bagley Drive.

Assist agency on South Sixth Street.

Juvenile problem on Bagley Drive.

March 26

Suspicious circumstance on South 13th Street.

Driving under the influence on Homer Street at West Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Shots fired on North 16th Street at Sheller Road.

Assist agency on Price Road, Outlook.

Parking problem on Pear Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on South 10th Street.

Civil matter on Grending Avenue.

Information on Upland Drive.

Information on East Ida Belle Street.

Malicious mischief on West South Hill Road.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on Eastway Drive.

March 27

Business alarm on North Eastway Drive.

WAPATO POLICE

March 24

Welfare check South Camas Avenue.

Assault on South Kateri Lane.

Trespassing on West First Street.

March 25

Traffic stop on West Elizabeth Street at North Track Road.

Assist agency on West Wapato Road.

Court order violation on South Wasco Avenue.

Animal problem on South Satus Avenue.

Animal problem on South Yakima Avenue at West Second Street.

Assist agency on Jones Road.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

March 26

Noise complaint on South Wapato Avenue.

Unwanted guest on South Wapato Avenue.

Welfare check on North Ahtanum Avenue.

Emergency on North Track Road.

Assist agency on North Track Road at Winaway Road.

Juvenile problem on South Simcoe Avenue.

Information on West Elizabeth Street.

Business alarm on South Camas Avenue.

Assault on East Second Street.

March 27

Unknown crash on West Wapato Road at state Highway 97.

YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Judge Craig Stillwell

March 27, 2017

The following people have been charged with DUI or driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana. They are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

FTC-PRELIMINARY

Rigoberto Cuevas, dob 02/25/90, driving under the influence.

Gerardo Robles Jr., dob 07/28/95, driver under the age of 21 consuming alcohol or marijuana.

EXPIRED WARRANT

Jose Francisco Cruz-Martinez, dob 05/26/70, driving under the influence.

YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Judge Donald W. Engel

March 28, 2017

The following people have been charged with DUI or driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana. They are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

TWO YEAR DP

REVIEW HEARING

Samuel Bobadilla, dob 02/04/91, driving under the influence.

DP ENTRY

Baltazar Avila-Luna, dob 02/12/79, driving under the influence.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Luis Fernando Cuevas Mendoza, dob 10/24/98, driving under the influence.

Miguel Navarrete, dob 04/26/91, driving under the influence.

Abraham Ulises Pena, dob 03/22/91, driving under the influence.

failure to comply

Jaime Jimenez, dob 07/18/90, driving under the influence.

Adrian Alexandro Aguilera, dob 06/09/87, driving under the influence.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

March 24

Non-injury crash on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Burglary on Elmore Road, Zillah.

Welfare check on North Outlook Road, Outlook.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Information on Morse Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on Buena Road, Buena.

Vehicle theft on Highland Road, Grandview.

Shots fired on Appleway Road at Tuttle Road, Grandview.

Shots fired on Vintage Road, Zillah.

March 25

Animal noise on Burr Street, Buena.

Livestock incident on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Found property on Phipps Road, Outlook.

Threats on Green Valley Road, Mabton.

Business alarm on North Elm Street, Grandview.

Civil matter on Grandridge Road, Grandview.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Residential alarm on Buena Road, Zillah.

Business alarm on Roza Drive.

Noise complaint on Floral Lane, Outlook.

Noise complaint on Eiler Lane, Zillah.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Eiler Lane, Zillah.

Traffic stop on West Interstate 82 at milepost 40 West, Wapato.

March 26

Reckless endangerment on North Fourth Street, Grandview.

Shots fired on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Price Road, Outlook.

Traffic hazard on East Edison Road, Sunnyside.

Assist resident on Buena Road, Buena.

Noise complaint on Eiler Lane, Zillah.

Custodial interview on East Euclid Road, Mabton.

Custodial interview Buena Road, Buena.

ZILLAH POLICE

March 24

Noise complaint on Seventh Street.

Assist agency on Washington Avenue.

March 25

Suspicious circumstance on First Avenue.

Welfare check on Westwind Drive.

Malicious mischief on Chenaur Drive.

Traffic offense on First Avenue.

March 26

Civil matter on First Avenue.

Animal problem on Edson Street, Zillah.

Noise complaint on Chenaur Drive, Zillah.