Reading to learn

Photo by Julia Hart
Sun Valley Elementary kindergarten student Adamari Jaime listens and answers prompts as a part of her independent reading activities. The use of iPads in the class room is helping the youngest students build their skills, teacher Kaitlyn McClendon said.
