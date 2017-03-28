Signs of spring

Jump to content
Photo by John Fannin
The daffodils at Sunnyside’s Central Park gazebo, above, provide a dash of yellow.
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Photo by John Fannin
Residents at one Grandview Avenue address get in the spirit of the season with spring colors and a nod to the Easter Bunny on their mailbox.
Spring is blooming throughout the Sunnyside area thanks to a heavy dose of recent rain and sunshine.
