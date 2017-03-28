Stalled pick-up makes a special entry for Sunnyside car show

— His 1934 Ford pick-up may have stalled out on its way to the 13th annual Sunnyside High School “All Vehicle” Show ‘n Shine on Saturday, but that didn’t keep Gary Campbell of Yakima from making sure his prized classic made it to the show.

“We heard an announcement over the loud speakers saying a show participant’s vehicle had broken down alongside the road somewhere between Yakima and Sunnyside,” show volunteer Janet Hicks said. “Before any of us could get out there to help, a good Samaritan helped Gary out.”

While the white, short box truck didn’t win any of the original trophies offered at the annual fund raiser, Hicks said Campbell should have gotten something just for pure determination.

“Gary was happy just to be included in the line-up of cars, bikes, truck and motorcycles,” she said. “He told me it was his very first car show and he was determined not to miss it.”

The show was on the Chief Kamiakin Elementary School grounds. It featured more than 350 entries for the one-day event.

The car show is each spring as a fund raiser for the Sunnyside High School senior party, following graduation.

This year’s event not only featured cars, but food vendors and a display of late model vehicles from the local C. Speck car lot.

A list of the trophy winners is expected to be released later this week.

Hicks said Campbell also received a lift home at the end of the car show.

“Despite his mechanical problems, I think Gary had a great day at the car show,” Hicks said.