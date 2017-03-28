State officials find source of Columbia River spill

— A coordinated investigation by state and federal authorities has identified Coleman Oil, Inc., a fueling facility near the Columbia River, as the source of the biodiesel spill that has been leaking into the river.

The search for the source narrowed last week when responders identified the product as biodiesel. The investigation then focused on the facility because of its location near the river and because it handles biodiesel.

Coleman Oil worked cooperatively with state and federal officials over the weekend to excavate parts of their site, officials with the state Department of Ecology said.. What they found were leaking pipes and soils saturated with red and yellow biodiesel fuels.

“The samples in the soil and the pipes matched the samples we’ve collected from the river,” said Dave Byers, who manages Ecology’s statewide spill response program. “We appreciate the company helping us locate the source of the leak.”

Bob Coleman of Coleman Oil, Inc. said his company regrets the leak.

“At Coleman Oil Company, a core value of ours is environmental stewardship,” he said. “We deeply regret that there was a release to the environment that appears to have originated at our facility. We will work to contain and eliminate the release, in cooperation with federal, state and local agencies.”

The oil sheen was first spotted March 17.

State, federal and local partners formed a unified command to respond.

The Washington State Patrol, state Department of Fish and Wildlife, City of Wenatchee, and Chelan County Fire District No. 1 also provided on-scene resources in response to the spill.