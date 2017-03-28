Toppenish shooting deemed gang related

— Questions about a shooting that wounded a local man will likely go unanswered because the victim is uncooperative with Yakima County Sheriff’s Office investigators.

“I’m being advised that the victim in this case is not cooperating at this time and so the likelihood of being able to make progress in the case is not good,” Detective Sgt. Mike Russell said yesterday.

The shooting, which involved an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles, is gang related, he said.

“It appears that this will have gang connections,” Russell said.

The 24-year-old man, who has not been named by deputies, showed up at the Toppenish Police Department Thursday night and told officers he had been shot, records show.

He had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Sgt. W.N. Boyer said.

Deputies believe multiple people were involved in the shooting, and that it likely took place over a mile area, records show.

Officers from the Toppenish and Zillah police departments, as well as deputies, all responded to the incident, Boyer said.