Athletic program donation

A $5,000 donation to the Sunnyside Christian High School fastpitch, golf and cheerleading programs is presented yesterday by Lower Valley Credit Union President and CEO Suzy Fonseca, far left.

Suzy Fonseca
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

