Chamber meets Tuesday

PROSSER — The 2017 Miss Prosser Court will be guests at the Chamber of Commerce meeting-lunch from 12-1 p.m. Tuesday at the Barn Restaurant, 490 Wine County Road.
PROSSER — The 2017 Miss Prosser Court will be guests at the Chamber of Commerce meeting-lunch from 12-1 p.m. Tuesday at the Barn Restaurant, 490 Wine County Road.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment