Class of 2029 goes paper-free

— Most parents are already introducing their children to the wonders of technology in the form of videos on their cell phones.

The cell phone and other electronic devices like iPads have become a normal part of life for all ages, but how much are children really learning from the readily available technology?

Sun Valley Elementary School kindergarten teacher Kailyn McClendon is taking her classroom to the next level. She is using iPads to help her students decode reading lessons.

“We have centers where the children are engaged on learning not only how to listen, but respond to prompts,” she said.

With the use of independence study programs, her students can listen to stories as the device collects their answers.

The idea is to give students the ability to learn listen and reading skills while using technology skills – with the support of adults, of course, she said.

The kindergartener hears and answer prompts as a part of the independent reading activities, she said.

McClendon said the use of technology in the classroom is helping even the youngest of her students obtain a vocabulary of basic technology skills.

Students learn sight words, as well as computer codes.

“We are reaching the children at an earlier age to ensure they are computer savvy at a much younger age,” McClendon said. “We are really learning things with the iPad devices,” she said.