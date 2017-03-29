DECA chapter aids MDA

GRANDVIEW — The High School Greyson Grub Store employees have been busy collecting donations for Muscular Dystrophy Association during the past two weeks.
DECA has collected $127.12 from Shamrock promotion at the school store.
GRANDVIEW — The High School Greyson Grub Store employees have been busy collecting donations for Muscular Dystrophy Association during the past two weeks.
DECA has collected $127.12 from Shamrock promotion at the school store.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment