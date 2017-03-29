— Jasel Hope Perez is a swimmer and the captain of the Grandview High School girls varsity wrestling team.

The swimming is part her off-season training to keep the high school junior in shape for the winter wrestling season, where she has been a team member for the past three years of her high school career.



“I also run cross country in the fall, to stay in shape,” she siad.

She has also competed with the Washington State National wrestling team for the past three years.

Her love of wrestling has led her to be a “Little Guy” wrestling coach and to serve as a referee.

Her swimming talents have also found her working as a lifeguard at the City Pool.

As a candidate for Miss Grandview, Perez is one of eight girls seeking the community ambassador title. The title carries a number of duties such as ribbon cuttings.

She plans to demonstrate how to “wrestle like a girl,” during the talent portion of the pageant.

“I’ll probably demonstrate a couple of throws as a part of my monologue,” she said.

Perez is the daughter of Irma and Isaac Perez. She is one of six children, ages 6 to 21. Her older sister, Viannei, is also a state wrestling champion.

In addition to her athletic prowess, Perez is a city Community Center Advisory Committee member, a high school Link Crew member, a GEM’s All-Star and participates in AVID and GEAR Up.

She hopes to attend Eastern or Southern Oregon University, following high school graduation.

The Miss Grandview Pageant is set for 7 p.m. on April 15 in the middle school gymnasium, 1401 W. Second St.

Tickets will be on sale at the door.