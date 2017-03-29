Memorial tourney set

SUNNYSIDE — The 10th annual B.J. Miller Family and Friends Memorial Golf Tournament is set for May 13.
Registrations for the tournament are being accepted until April 22.
Funds raised benefit the BJ Miller Legacy of Life Foundation, dedicated to providing scholarships for local youngsters seeking a college education.
Call 509-840-0746 for more information.
