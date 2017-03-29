Panthers pitch no-hitter

WENATCHEE — The Panthers defeated Sunnyside, 11-0.
“We were no-hit by them,” Grizzlies coach Pete Marquez said.
Although the Sunnyside bats were frozen, he said there weren’t any errors on defense.
“It wasn’t a bad game until the fifth,” Marquez said.
