Registering underway

GRANDVIEW — Kindergarten and preschool registration for the 2017-2018 school year got underway today in the Grandview School District. Registration continues through Thursday.
GRANDVIEW — Kindergarten and preschool registration for the 2017-2018 school year got underway today in the Grandview School District. Registration continues through Thursday.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment