Sale supports programs

SUNNYSIDE — Volunteers are doing a little spring cleaning to support the local senior citizen center, 1400 Federal Way.
The spring yard sale will be Saturday and Sunday at the center. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
