Spartans netters win

— Both the Spartans boys and girls tennis teams beat Cle Elum-Roslyn yesterday.

The boys team won, 4-1, and the girls won, 5-0.

Pablo Brito won the No. 2 singles match via forfeit; Trennen Slade and Kamiakin Puyette won the No. 1 doubles match, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 doubles teammates Alvaro Campos and C.J. Middleton won via identical 6-2 scores; Robert Berger and teammate Rafael Rocha won the No. 3 doubles match 6-0 in both sets.

In girls action, No. 1 player Anabel Castillo won, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 player Alexis Arciga defeated her opponent 7-6 (9-7), 6-1; No. 1 doubles players Sophie Blodgett and Jasmine Aldaco won, 6-0, 6-1; and both the No. 2 players — Naya and Kaitlyn Roettger — and No. 3 players — Mya Rodriguez and Bella Payne — won via forfeit.