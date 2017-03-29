Story hour dates set

GRANDVIEW — The Public Library, 500 S. Main St., will host story-time from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, as part of its spring programming.
Stories, games and songs will be included in the pre-school-focused program. The library will also host Lego Saturdays beginning April 15.
In Sunnyside, the 621 Grant Ave. library, story time is at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays. During spring break, daily drop-in craft times are from 3-4 p.m. at the library in addition to the usual chess club and STEM programs.
The Granger Library pre-school story time is at 10:30 p.m. on Thursdays. A 3-4 p.m. story time and craft time are planned Tuesdays at the 508 Sunnyside Ave. library.
Zillah Public library story time is offered from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Visit YakimaValleyLibrary.org for other regional reading and craft programs.
