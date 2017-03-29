Sun Valley Elementary School
Sun Valley Elementary School March Students of the Month are, front row, left to right, Hector Gomez, Brooklyn Cruz, Keithzy Silva, Yesenia Contreras-Montes, Yoselin Contreras-Montes, Jose Flores, Jocelyn Mendoza-Cardenas and Luis Valencia-Acevedo; second row: Yarisleidi Ramirez, Alondra Hernandez, Victoria Chavez, Kaeleigh Esqueda, Haeleigh Esqueda, Felix Munoz, Ariana Sanchez, Lucas Pereyra and Albert Baron; third row: Isaac Hernandez-Penafiel, Annelise Gonzalez, Haylee Bedolla-Ceballos, Ellyana Flores, Jusiah Franco, Valeria Navarro-Arreola, Edgar Diaz-Acevedo, Carla Garcia-Arellano, Diego Ramirez-Sanchez and Nancy Acosta-Montiel; back row: Jaden Cardenas, Arianna Ruelas, Olivia Driscoll, James Delacruz Jr., Sergio Cruz, Leidy Fernandez-Granados, Aries Jennings, Ariana Licea and Aiden Montiel. Not pictured are Jennyfer Sanchez-Chavez and Natalie Lara-Fuerte.
