Jesse LeRoy Lovern, 47, of Sunnyside, died Monday, March 27, 2017, in Sunnyside.

He was born Sept. 19, 1969, in Yakima.

Viewing and visitation will be from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, April 2, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Funeral services will at 11 a.m., Monday, April 3, at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.