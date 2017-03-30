‘Let’s Party’ is fair’s theme

— The Central Washington State Fair is celebrating its 125th birthday.

To mark the milestone, fair organizers are planning an extra special event in late September.

As an invite to everyone to come help celebrate, this year’s Fair theme is “Let’s Party”

Some entertainers have already been announced for this year’s Fair, scheduled for Sept. 22-Oct. 1, including LeAnn Rimes, Montgomery Gentry, and comedians Williams and Ree. More entertainers will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information on this year’s Fair go to www.fairfun.com.