1957: AWOL airmen escape from Sunnyside jail

100 YEARS AGO (1917)

Mrs. R. C. McCredie of Sunnyside was appointed as a director of the Washington State Federation of Women’s Clubs.

The Rev. Ashman of Nappanese, Idaho was in tow n to begin his tenure as pastor of the Brethren Church.

90 YEARS AGO (1927)

Sunnyside High School’s baseball team defeated rival Grandview in the season opener, 6-3.

Mary Sherwood, Ruth Clark and Glenn Lowe of Grandview and Neil Chambers of Sunnyside all tried their luck fishing at Griffin Lake.

70 YEARS AGO (1947)

Sunnyside High School senior Donna Sears won first prize in the second annual art festival sponsored by the Central Washington College Art Department.

60 YEARS AGO (1957)

Three AWOL airmen escaped the Sunnyside jail, only to be recaptured near Baker City. Ore. The airmen were from the Ellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

50 YEARS AGO (1967)

The Lower Valley Musical Comedy Company’s production of “Girl Crazy” opened. Leads included Jan Brown, Bob George, Jerry St. George, and Veda Freepons.

40 YEARS AGO (1977)

The Bank of Sunnyside official became People’s Bank.

A new transmitter for Public Broadcasting System, KYVE Channel 47 was erected to better serve the Lower Yakima Valley

30 YEARS AGO (1987)

New child labor laws, affecting local agriculture, went into effect. The new law prohibited children under age 16 from working during school hours.

20 YEARS AGO (1997)

Harrison Middle School students Robert Alvarez, Holley Gadley, and Juan Valencia took top honors in a Businesses and Community Network logo search. The students, under the direction of art teacher Bruce Lindell, each received $50 cash prizes as well as $15 gift certificates.

Local irrigation systems reported the Yakima River Basin reservoirs are at 70 capacity for the coming growing season.

10 YEARS AGO (2007)

The Grandview Fire Department received a $93,000 FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Administration) grant to install a new exhaust extraction system at the station house.