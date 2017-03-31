0

Crafting uncorked

Maria Munoz of Sunnyside helps her four-year-old nephew, Christian Osorio, paint a cork during a craft time yesterday at the Sunnyside Library.

Photo by John Fannin
Friday, March 31, 2017

Photo by John Fannin

Children, like nine-year-old Alexzander Osorio at left, converted corks into key chains during the weekly family craft time.

