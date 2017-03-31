0

Eagles host Tejano music

Friday, March 31, 2017

SUNNYSIDE — Eagles members and guests will have a double helping of deejay Jammin’ Joe this weekend at 100 E. South Hill Road.

Today, he will be playing Tejano music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday.

