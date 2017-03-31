Eagles host Tejano music

SUNNYSIDE — Eagles members and guests will have a double helping of deejay Jammin’ Joe this weekend at 100 E. South Hill Road.
Today, he will be playing Tejano music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday.
SUNNYSIDE — Eagles members and guests will have a double helping of deejay Jammin’ Joe this weekend at 100 E. South Hill Road.
Today, he will be playing Tejano music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment