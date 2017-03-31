Former city worker faces theft charge

— A former City Hall employee will be arraigned April 13 in Yakima County Superior Court on accusations of stealing from city coffers.

Guillermina “Gina” Garcia Chavez, 38, is charged with first-degree theft, records show. She appeared in court yesterday and was released on her own recognizance.

Chavez was taken into custody Wednesday, records show. She declined to give a statement to police.

The charge stems from a state audit that showed $17,831 in misappropriated funds over a two-year period, a probable cause document shows.

“Many of these transactions were handled in cash,” Sunnyside Police Officer K. Berry said of Chavez handling residential utility payments.

“Defendant Chavez would tender the cash and provide the customer with a receipt only to void the transaction from the system shortly after,” Berry said.

And Chavez allegedly adjusted accounts using repetitive check numbers on 31 occasions, records show.

Auditors identified 14 business and occupancy tax payments where receipts were not issued, issued and later decreased or voided, records show. Chavez was solely responsible for collecting the tax.

The city will seek restitution from Chavez, City Manager Don Day said.

That could include seeking restitution during criminal proceedings and recovering funds through an insurance claim, he said.

“We’ve submitted a claim,” Day said.

City Hall, too, has made significant accounting changes to prevent future theft, he said.

“We’ve initiated much better internal controls, including daily cash receipting and auditing,” Day said. “Everybody has to count the same cash and only authorized personnel can void transactions.”

City officials notified the Auditor’s Office in 2015 about the misappropriated funds. Auditors released their report last fall, but no criminal charges were filed at that time.

Chavez was placed on administrative leave when the issue was discovered, Day said. She resigned at the end of May 2015.

Chavez was hired as a seasonal city hall employee in 2010 and became a full-time employee in 2011, he said.