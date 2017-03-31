Granger girl wins two national titles

— A Granger High School freshman girl has won two national wrestling titles in just two weeks.

Competing for the Victory Wrestling Club, Viktorya Torres won USA Wrestling’s cadet national folkstyle titles at 112 pounds March 23-25.

The week before, she won the 111-pound title at the Rocky Mountain National Championships.

Between the tournament, she attended a wrestling camp offered at the Olympic Training Center, where she worked out with olympic wrestlers and was coached by the U.S. Women’s World and Olympic Team Coach Terry Steiner.

In the Rocky Mountain National Championships, Torres went 3-0. Along the way, she defeated two-time defending champion Jaslyn Gallegos of Colorado, 6-3.

At Day 1 of the USA Wrestling tournament, she went 4-0 in a cadet bracket of 25 girls, without giving up a single point.

The following day, she put her skills to the test in the older junior division, where she went 4-2. Torres took fourth out of 41 girls.

“These achievements have been part of her goals that she set for her season,” Rene Torres said in an email to The Daily Sun. “But the season is only half done.”

This coming week, Viktorya Torres will be wrestling at the World of Wrestling Renio Worlds in Reno, Nev. She won a title there last year and hopes to repeat, Renee Torres said, noting Viktorya then heads back to the Olympic Training Center to attend the USA Wrestling Women’s Cadet and Junior Developmental Camp, which prepares wrestlers for the Cadet World Team Trails.

In late April, she will be heading to Las Vegas, Nev.,to wrestle at the Women’s Western Junior Regional and watch the World Team Trials.

Viktorya Torres’ schedule continues in late may at the Cadet World Team Trials in Irving, Texas.

Cadet World Team champions will represent the U.S. at the Cadet World Championships in Athens, Greece, later this year.

Runners-up will represent the U.S. in the Pan/Am Championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“Viktorya and her parents are humbly asking for some community support by liking, sharing, and possibly donating to her go fund me account,” Renee Torres said. “Any help, whether a donation or a share, would be greatly appreciated by Viktorya and her family.”

The online account is at https://www.gofundme.com/help-viktorya-achieve-her-goals