Jesse LeRoy Lovern, 47, went to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father on Monday, March 27, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

Jesse was born on Sept. 19, 1969, in Yakima, the son of Robert Ace and Roberta E. (Huffman) Lovern.

He received his education in Sunnyside and graduated with the Sunnyside High School, class of 1988.

On May 18, 1991, he married Veronica Cortez at the Sunnyside First Christian Church.



Jesse worked as a truck driver and was also a volunteer Firefighter for the Sunnyside Fire Department.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, dancing, barbecues and watching Seahawk games with his children and former wife.



Jesse is survived by his mother, Roberta Still; former wife, Veronica Lovern; children, Stephen Kyle Lovern (Amelia Esquivel) and Krishna Marie Lovern (Albert Garibaldo). He is also survived by grandchildren, Cruz Flores, Damian Flores, Emily Garibaldo, Damian Garibaldo and Yunness Garibaldo; brothers, Robert H. Lovern and Scott Still; and sisters, Tami Galland (Jay), Cyd Ely (Steve), Trixie Johnson and Lisa Still; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles; and a special aunt, Sherry Huffman.

Viewing and visitation will be from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, April 2, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, April 3, at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.





Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.