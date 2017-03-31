Man leads deputy on 110 mph chase near Mabton

— A local man will be arraigned April 13 after he allegedly led officers on a chase that reached 110 mph.

Rodolfo Celestina Artiaga, 27, is charged with motor vehicle theft, third-degree driving while license suspended, eluding and third-degree driving while license suspended.

He appeared in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday, records show.

His bail was set at $30,000, records show. Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies had requested $500,00 bail because “... he is a flight risk and he is a danger to the community.”

Artiaga was arrested Wednesday after deputies found him in a small detached apartment/shed at 1261 Speedis Road, records show.

Deputy J.L. Aguilar had seen Artiaga driving a pick-up reported stolen by the Toppenish Police Department, records show. Aguilar attempted to stop him at the intersection of state Highway 22 and state Highway 24 by pulling front of the pick-up.

Artiaga drove through a ditch and made a u-turn and went westbound on state Highway 22, records show. Artiaga was driving at speeds that reached 110 mph during the ensuing chase.

The chase went for about three miles before Artiaga drove through private properties

Aguilar lost the pursuit when his patrol car became high-centered on a berm, records show.

Deputies later found him when a witness came forward and said Artiaga had been seen at the Speedis Road address, records show.