OLDER AMERICAN

NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, April 3 – Minestrone soup, apple cabbage salad, pears, breadstick, coffee, tea or milk.

Tuesday April 4 – Sweet sour meatballs, Oriental vegetables, Asian cucumber salad, Mandarin oranges, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, April 5 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, April 6 – Hungarian goulash, peas and carrots, tomato, cucumber and onion salad, pear crisp, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, April 7 – Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli Normandy, grapes, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.