New interim sheriff taking over for Benton County

— Benton County will have a new sheriff tomorrow.

That’s when Undersheriff Jerry Hatcher will begin work as interim sheriff.

He replaces Steve Keane, who is retiring due to health reasons. He announced his retirement in February, citing issues stemming from an aggressive, and successful, chemotherapy treatment for stage 3 colon cancer.

Hatcher announced his plans to seek the post earlier this month.

Benton County Commissioners appointed Hatcher on an interim basis until the Republican party’s Central Committee interviews all three candidates later next month.

The others are Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Bob Brockman and Kennewick Police Sgt. Ken Lattin.

After the Committee conducts interviews and recommends its top choice, commissioners will decide on a permanent replacement.

The successful candidate will need to seek election this November if they wish to retain the seat.

“I have always been committed to understanding the needs, values and expectations of our community in its law enforcement services,” Hatcher said.

Hatcher has submitted to commissioners a letter of support signed by Keane, police chiefs in Benton County and Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond.

“Without hesitation, the chiefs and sheriffs support the appointment of Undersheriff Jerry Hatcher to the position of Benton County Sheriff,” it said.