Saturday concert set

PROSSER — New Orleans-based guitarist-singer Luke Winslow-King will be in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Brewminatti, 712 S. Sixth Street.
Tickets for the Luke Winslow-King show are available at the door and in advance at http://www.therootscellar.com/tickets/luke-winslow-king.
