Attorney’s trial under way

GRANDVIEW — A local attorney’s trial continues in Yakima County Superior Court.
George Theodore Hansen is charged with indecent liberties with forcible compulsion, records show.
Hansen, a former prosecuting attorney for Yakima County and Sunnyside, allegedly began kissing and fondling his employee during a meeting in July 2016, records show.
She told police she tried to get away, but he continued his advances, records show. He allegedly pressed her against a wall and, saying he was going to rape her.
