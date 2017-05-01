Attorney’s trial under way

— A local attorney’s trial continues in Yakima County Superior Court.

George Theodore Hansen is charged with indecent liberties with forcible compulsion, records show.

Hansen, a former prosecuting attorney for Yakima County and Sunnyside, allegedly began kissing and fondling his employee during a meeting in July 2016, records show.

She told police she tried to get away, but he continued his advances, records show. He allegedly pressed her against a wall and, saying he was going to rape her.