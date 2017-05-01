Benton City man sought

— A local man is wanted for allegations related to child molestation.

Ivan Rodriguez-Martinez, 37, is charged with two counts of first-degree child molestation and two counts of third-degree child molestation, records show.

Officials with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Tri Cities Crime Stoppers describe him as being 5-2 and weighing 150. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 800-222-8477.