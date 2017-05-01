Officers arrest armed suspect at Toppenish motel

— A Yakima man will be arraigned May 12 in Yakima County Superior Court after he allegedly displayed a gun at a local motel.

Steven Saul Vargas, 25, is charged with possessing a stolen firearm and possessing drug paraphernalia, records show.

He appeared in court Friday and bail was set at $10,000, records show.

He was arrested Thursday at El Corral Motel, 61731 U.S. Hwy. 97, records show.

A local police officer called for back-up when he saw Vargas sitting in a car holding a pistol in his lap pointed towards the driver’s door, a probable cause document. Vargas was in a car parked in front of the motel’s room No. 2.

He had been seen walking around the parking lot with the pistol, an eyewitness said.

Zillah and Yakama Tribal police responded to assist, records show. Officers took defensive positions and used a public address system to call Vargas out of the vehicle. He complied without incident.

Police found the pistol between the driver’s seat and center console, records show. They also found ammunition. The gun was reported stolen from Pasco.

And officers found two needles in Vargas’ pocket, one of which contained a brown liquid believed to be heroin, records show.

The ensuing search also turned up four counterfeit $20 bills, records show.