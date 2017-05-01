Preparedness roundtable planned for tomorrow

— Local so-called doomsday preppers will host an international group for a roundtable from 7-9 p.m. tomorrow.

The Lower Valley Assembly’s guest will be the Suidlanders of South Africa.

Suidlanders is the world’s largest non-state civil defense organization in the world, roundtable organizers said.

“Suidlanders is a conservative Christian group devoted to safeguarding the Boer-Afrikaner people of South Africa,” organizers said.

They called them the “White Tribe of Africa, a homogenous group derived from the Dutch Calvnist, French Huguenot and German Lutherans” who settled at the Cape of Good Hope starting in 1652.

Tomorrow’s meeting is the first of two events the Lower Valley Assembly is planning this week.

The Northwest Preparedness Expo is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Jordan Hay shop

It will offer a series of lectures on home food storage, defensive landscaping and concealed-carry weapons.

Republican Reps. Matt Shea of Spokane Valley and David Taylor of Moxee are among the speakers.

Both are part of the state of “Liberty” movement, an effort to divide the state in two at the Cascade Crest,

See lowervalleyassembly.us for details on the events.