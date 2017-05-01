Prosecuting attorney plans county-wide crime town hall

— A countywide town hall to address crime issues and concerns is set for this week.

Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said it is at 6 p.m. Thursday in Davis High School gymnasium, 212 S. Sixth Ave.

The town hall will include presentations by Brusic and “all available police chiefs,” he said.

“All are welcome to attend and ask questions and raise concerns that will assist law enforcement in attacking crime in our county and in each local jurisdiction,” Brusic said.

And officials will share what they are doing to intervene and “... suppress criminal activity,” he said.

And the Lower Yakima Valley won’t be forgotten, he promised.

“That will be next and would be entirely appropriate,” Brusic said. “It will happen.”

He did not specify a date as of press time.

Brusic’s call for a town hall was sparked last week following the drive-by shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Yakima.

Many communities have experienced rising crime rates through the first quarter of 2017.

Mabton has dealt with a string of burglaries and Prosser has seen burglaries increase four-fold, records show.

And motor vehicle thefts are up 26 percent in Sunnyside during the first four months of 2017, Police Chief Al Escalera said.

Elsewhere, Wapato is dealing with criminal gang issues, Police Chief Dave Simmons said.

“There are a lot of young people joining gangs,” the former Zillah police chief said. “But poverty is a big one. While the gang problem is the most serious that we face, we also have a homeless population and an alcohol problem that is of great concern to the citizens of Wapato.”