Prosser man committed

PROSSER — A local man will be sent to a state hospital after he allegedly violated the terms of a plea arrangement.
Rodolfo Hurtado, 30, was ordered to be committed to a state hospital during an appearance in Benton County Superior Court on April 21.
In 2012, he was charged with two counts of kidnapping, one with a deadly weapon, records show. Hurtado filed an insanity plea and was allowed to stay with his parents in exchange for following the court’s orders. They included reporting to corrections officer and sticking with a medical treatment program.
